Mission Hope Cancer Center will offer three free cancer screening clinics at their Santa Maria location in September and October. The events are designed specifically for people without health insurance or who are underinsured.

This is not a "walk-up" event, and spaces are limited; anyone interested in receiving a screening must make an appointment by calling 805-219-4673.

All of the screening sessions are scheduled to take place on Saturday at Mission Hope Cancer Center located at 1325 East Church St. in Santa Maria.  Each session is set up to screen for a different type of cancer, with the schedule as follows:

