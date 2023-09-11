Mission Hope Cancer Center will offer three free cancer screening clinics at their Santa Maria location in September and October. The events are designed specifically for people without health insurance or who are underinsured.
This is not a "walk-up" event, and spaces are limited; anyone interested in receiving a screening must make an appointment by calling 805-219-4673.
All of the screening sessions are scheduled to take place on Saturday at Mission Hope Cancer Center located at 1325 East Church St. in Santa Maria. Each session is set up to screen for a different type of cancer, with the schedule as follows:
- Saturday, Sept. 16 - Skin Cancer Screening
- Saturday, Sept. 30 - Prostate Cancer Screening
- Saturday, Oct. 14 - Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer Screening
“We’re offering these screenings as part of our commitment to community outreach for our rural area,” said Cynthia Maldonado, RN, outreach and registry supervisor at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
Maldonado also said that routine cancer screens can save lives, and that the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer accredited staff at Mission Hope improves outcomes for cancer patients, with the ultimate goal of catching cancer earlier when it is highly treatable.
Dignity Health's Mission Hope Cancer Center, located on the Marian Regional Medical Center campus, is the region’s only advanced comprehensive cancer care center. Highly specialized physicians, oncology nurses and therapists provide integrated oncology care to the Central Coast.