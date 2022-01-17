The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Southwest Carpenters Local 805 in Camarillo are collaborating to fulfill the dream of a 5-year-old from Santa Maria currently battling cancer.
Katalina Covarrubias has wanted her own room after years of sharing with her siblings, and since her home does not provide the space, Make-A-Wish and the carpenters decided on an innovative solution.
"It was decided to give Katalina her private room in the backyard in a custom playhouse. The playhouse will feature three distinct areas: a music/dance area, a play area and a 'crafting corner' as Katalina loves doing crafts," Carpenters spokesman Jason Mitchell said.
Volunteers laid the concrete foundation for the 80-square-foot playhouse in December. On Saturday, they returned to the Covarrubias home to begin construction on the structure, which will be presented to Katalina upon completion in the coming weeks.
Katalina was diagnosed in 2020 with acute lymphoblastic lymphoma, a cancer of the cells in the immune system. She is currently in remission and in a maintenance phase, undergoing daily chemotherapy at home along with quarterly treatments at the hospital.
According to Mitchell, Katalina is a "happy, caring, silly girl" who dreams of becoming a scientist to help find the cure for her disease. She also prays nightly for kids with cancer going through similar experiences.