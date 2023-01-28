Kale Ilac, second from right, visits the United Nations with father Kevin, left, brother Kainoa, second from left, and mother Robin. The trip was a wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation for Kale, who has been diagnosed with cancer.
The Ilac family visited the United Nations as part of a trip granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kale Ilac listens as Maher Nasser, director of the Outreach Division in the United Nations Department of Global Communications, speaks during the visit.
Pioneer Valley High School student Kale Ilac, who dreams of becoming a diplomat, recently took a trip to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The junior was diagnosed with cancer in his right eye last January and has been on chemotherapy for a year.
“My wish to go to New York and the UN has served as a source of hope for me throughout my battle with cancer,’’ Kale said. “Now that I have had my wish granted and lived out that dream, the trip serves as an inspiration towards my future aspirations and for that I will be eternally grateful.’’
Kale’s visit began with a greeting from the members of the Department of Safety and Security. Then he moved on to the Security Council consultation room where he met and spoke with the Director of the Outreach Division in the Department of Global Communications. Later, Kale had conversations with the Ambassador of France and others.
Kale was accompanied by his father Kevin Ilac, an assistant principal at Pioneer Valley, mother Robin, a teacher at Kermit McKenzie in Guadalupe, and brother Kainoa.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri Counties also helped fulfill his wish.
“I just want to thank everyone at Make-A-Wish and the United Nations Outreach Team for providing my son with one of the most memorable days of his young life and for giving him a spark of hope and inspiration to hold on to while fighting this diagnosis,’’ Kevin Ilac said.