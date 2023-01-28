Kale & Family.JPG

Kale Ilac, second from right, visits the United Nations with father Kevin, left, brother Kainoa, second from left, and mother Robin. The trip was a wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation for Kale, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

 Ahrasema Pineda

Pioneer Valley High School student Kale Ilac, who dreams of becoming a diplomat, recently took a trip to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The junior was diagnosed with cancer in his right eye last January and has been on chemotherapy for a year.

“My wish to go to New York and the UN has served as a source of hope for me throughout my battle with cancer,’’ Kale said. “Now that I have had my wish granted and lived out that dream, the trip serves as an inspiration towards my future aspirations and for that I will be eternally grateful.’’

Kale 2.jpg

The Ilac family visited the United Nations as part of a trip granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kale Ilac listens as Maher Nasser, director of the Outreach Division in the United Nations Department of Global Communications, speaks during the visit.
