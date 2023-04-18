With the changing of the seasons comes the hopeful return to the sunshine, calm gentle breezes and the desire to feel the soil underfoot; whether that be on a trail, at the beach or at a local park.
To help you get a bit of soil under your fingernails, and to make an artistic addition to your patio or home, the Santa Maria Public Library is offering special pottery to-go kits at local branches.
Starting on Saturday, April 22, free DIY Talavera-inspired pottery to-go kits will be available at the library branches in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama.