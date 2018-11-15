The Cabrillo High School baseball team is set to get a taste of the Major League Baseball experience next season, thanks in large part to the efforts of one of its most accomplished former players.
The Conquistadores are scheduled to spend their 2019 spring break — April 15 through 19 — in Kansas City, Missouri, for a first-of-its-kind road trip that will include three games against Missouri high schools, including one at Kauffman Stadium, the home of Major League's Kansas City Royals, and another at the historic Satchel Paige Memorial Stadium. The cross-country trek will also include private tours of both of the famous venues in which the team will play, as well as a tour of the nearby Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
The trip, which was formally approved by the Lompoc Unified School District board of education Tuesday night, will be almost entirely funded — including all travel and hotel accommodations — by Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, a 2007 graduate of Cabrillo High School.
Duffy said this week that the trip is the result of a “crazy but realistic” dream shared by him and Cabrillo High baseball coach Jon Osborne.
“Coach Osborne has been such a big part of my career and I see a lot of myself in those kids and I just want to give them whatever I can,” Duffy said. “So coach and I worked really hard on (this trip) and it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a cool process.”
The two began discussing the possibility of a trip to Duffy’s Major League Baseball home in June. Those talks picked up steam when the 2018-19 school year started in August and Osborne was able to begin making sure the trip would line up with LUSD’s spring break, as well as the 2019 Cabrillo baseball and Kansas City Royals schedules.
After getting the logistics worked out, the coach was able to get approvals from the California Interscholastic Federation, which governs high school sports in the state, and, most recently, from the LUSD board.
Osborne, who has coached baseball at Cabrillo for 25 years, said this will be the first out-of-state trip of his tenure. He said he informed his players about the plans last week.
“They were pretty excited,” the coach said, noting that he was “humbled” by Duffy’s generosity. “Honestly, it was the first time I’ve actually seen them not able to say anything. They were just, like, mouths opened and kind of stunned. They couldn’t have been any happier.”
Duffy, who also paid to rent out the two large stadiums the team will play in, said a big motivation for him getting involved in the trip was the potential to help the current Cabrillo players expand their worldviews.
To that end, he said he was particularly proud to be able to provide the student-athletes with the visit to the Negro Leagues museum, which preserves much of the history of the so-called "Negro leagues" that featured African-American — and, to a lesser extent, Latino — players prior to the integration of Major League Baseball.
“I just think it’s really important for kids, especially from a small town, to learn about the struggle that those players had and that people of color, in general, had,” Duffy said. “I don’t want to get political, but back in the day it was hard for people of color to break that barrier and get into baseball, or any other job or any other walk of life. So I think it’s important for these kids to learn about that — how much worse it was back then and how bad it still is today.
“Coming from our humble town of Lompoc, I think it’s really important that they get to experience that as part of this trip.”
Duffy said he thinks the Cabrillo coaches and players will enjoy their time in Kansas City, which he described as “a big city, but with a very Central Coast feel to it in terms of how people treat each other.”
Duffy, who is back on the Central Coast for at least part of his offseason, won’t be with the Cabrillo team during the trip, as his Royals are scheduled to be in Chicago to play the White Sox and then in New York to take on the Yankees during the five-day stretch.
The southpaw pitcher, who won a World Series championship with the Royals in 2015, said he feels like his presence won’t be necessary anyway.
“It’s good enough for me to just know they’re out there doing their thing and that my high school coach has a smile on his face,” said Duffy, who signed a five-year, $65 million extension with the Royals last year. “I know he’s going to be super stoked because he’s been working super hard on this project and it’ll be a really great thing.”
Osborne, meanwhile, became emotional as he talked about how much Duffy has meant to the Cabrillo High athletic programs.
The coach noted that in 2012 and 2013, Duffy rented out the Lake Elsinore Diamond, the home stadium of the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm in Riverside County, for Cabrillo baseball games, and that Duffy has also purchased uniforms, cleats, gloves and other equipment for the baseball team over the past decade.
He also pointed to Duffy’s support of other sports teams at the school, including the varsity boys and girls basketball programs.
“And knowing Danny, he’s probably done stuff for the other teams as well,” Osborne said. “But knowing Danny, he’s a pretty humble guy, so he does this because of his care for Cabrillo athletics. He really loves Cabrillo High School and he really loves Cabrillo athletics, so he helps out and he’s pretty humble and modest about it.”
Osborne credited Duffy’s parents, Dan and Deanna, with helping to instill within Danny a desire to give back. Osborne said that he doesn’t speak to Danny very frequently, but that whenever he does, Danny always asks if there are ways in which he can help out.
“He doesn’t really care about accolades or pats on the back and stuff like that, he’s just happy that he’s able to do these things for our athletic programs,” the coach said. “And our baseball program has been really, really blessed by Danny over the years. He’s done lots of things for our program and for our guys.”