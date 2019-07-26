Two people were critically injured Friday morning after their vehicle flipped on Highway 246 in Buellton and wound up on its top.
First reported at 10:56 a.m., California Highway Patrol officials said a white, four-door vehicle overturned after colliding with a fire hydrant near the intersection of Highway 246 and Freear Drive.
The collision reportedly caused water to spill into the roadway and resulted in major injuries to two of the occupants.
Multiple Santa Barbara County Fire crews, an AMR ambulance and CALSTAR air ambulance responded to the scene. Both occupants were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, one by ground and the other by air, for treatment.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said the CHP will work to determine the cause of the crash.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.