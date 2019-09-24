Major changes at Lompoc's Surf Beach could include shift in plover counts, construction of boardwalk

Councilman Jim Mosby and former mayor John Linn traveled to San Luis Obispo to deliver the signed petitions, which argue for the elimination of the restrictions at Lompoc’s nearest beach, to the Coastal Commission during the first day of this month’s meetings. The move came less than two months after Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop drafted — and current Mayor Jenelle Osborne delivered — a letter to the commission asking that it not only consider eliminating the closures, but that it also open the beach up to recreational fishing.