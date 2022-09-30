Resurfacing work on about 25 miles of Santa Maria streets is moving along at a steady pace, aided by mostly clear skies and warm weather, as workers go block by block through residential areas.

Residents are prohibited from parking on the targeted streets during daytime hours for about four days to make way for the paving crews, and any vehicle left on the street can be towed away at the owner’s expense.

Crews from American Pavement Systems are applying a chip seal, consisting of a layer of asphalt oil that’s then covered with chipped rock, which leaves the surface rough and gray.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

