Resurfacing work on about 25 miles of Santa Maria streets is moving along at a steady pace, aided by mostly clear skies and warm weather, as workers go block by block through residential areas.
Residents are prohibited from parking on the targeted streets during daytime hours for about four days to make way for the paving crews, and any vehicle left on the street can be towed away at the owner’s expense.
Crews from American Pavement Systems are applying a chip seal, consisting of a layer of asphalt oil that’s then covered with chipped rock, which leaves the surface rough and gray.
Despite some loose rock, the chip seal can be driven on immediately, although a truck subsequently sweeps up remaining excess gravel.
Then a couple of days later, the surface returns to black as crews lay down a tire rubber modified seal coat, which can’t be driven on until it cures.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
An American Pavement Systems crew member said it takes about two hours for the seal coat to cure, although depending on weather it can take as long as four hours.
In the final step, the sealed streets will be restriped.
While the work may lead to some delays and detours due to temporarily closed streets, the chip and seal coats will add years to the life of the street surfaces, city officials said.
The $2.4 million maintenance work began Sept. 21, will cover 600,000 square yards and is expected to be complete by mid-October.