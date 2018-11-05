Mahoney Road will be closed from Betteravia to Black roads in Santa Maria on Tuesday as the city performs roadway maintenance work.
The closure — which will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — will require a traffic detour to travel west on Betteravia Road and south on Black Road. Motorists traveling north to Santa Maria will be directed to continue north on Black Road and then east on Betteravia Road.
The city of Santa Maria asks that drivers obey all temporary traffic detour signs and reduce driving speeds within the vicinity of construction areas.
Those with questions are asked to call the Department of Public Works at 805-925-0951, ext. 2229.
