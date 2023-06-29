On June 16, Santa Maria resident Donna Eschen hosted a mahjong event at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association as part of "The Longest Day."
Every year, hundreds of participants nationwide host different fundraising events throughout the year involving their activity of choice to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's, culminating on the longest day of the year: the summer solstice.
Eschen has hosted this event for the past couple of years beginning in 2021, raising a total of over $27,200 for local support programs and global research. This year's event has raised the most so far, at a current total of $12,434.