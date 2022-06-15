Local mahjong players will gather Friday to raise awareness for the Alzheimer's Association in honor of The Longest Day.
Every year, the Alzheimer's Association holds fundraisers nationwide on and around what it dubs The Longest Day to coincide with the summer solstice. June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and the solstice is selected to contrast the darkness that the memory loss from Alzheimer's creates.
The June 17 event — organized by Santa Maria local and certified mahjong instructor Donna Eschen — will be held at from noon to 4 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E Park Ave.
Eschen has already raised $7,700 for the Alzheimer's Association this year, raising $7,100 last year.
"I'm only hoping that a cure for this might be found in my lifetime, and that's why I'm eager to help when I can," she said, having seen the devastating impact memory loss has had on her friends.