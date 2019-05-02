{{featured_button_text}}

Emergency services dispatchers in San Luis Obispo County issued an advisory to area fire departments that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 10:20 p.m. Thursday near Templeton.

No damage was immediately reported from the temblor.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck about 9 kilometers, or about 5.6 miles, west of Templeton at a depth of 4.9 kilometers, or just over 3 miles.

Although no fault was identified for the quake, the epicenter was a little over half a mile north of York Mountain Road and west of See Ranch Road.

The greatest intensity of shaking was within 5 miles of the epicenter, although weak shaking was felt as far away as Morro Bay, according to the USGS.

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.