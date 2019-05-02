Emergency services dispatchers in San Luis Obispo County issued an advisory to area fire departments that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 10:20 p.m. Thursday near Templeton.
No damage was immediately reported from the temblor.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck about 9 kilometers, or about 5.6 miles, west of Templeton at a depth of 4.9 kilometers, or just over 3 miles.
Although no fault was identified for the quake, the epicenter was a little over half a mile north of York Mountain Road and west of See Ranch Road.
The greatest intensity of shaking was within 5 miles of the epicenter, although weak shaking was felt as far away as Morro Bay, according to the USGS.