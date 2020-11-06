Madera man killed in rollover crash along Hwy 101 near Los Alamos

A 24-year-old Madera man was identified Friday as the driver killed Thursday in a vehicle rollover crash along Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Juan Negretecorvera was driving his 2010 Mercedes GLK 350 northbound shortly after 7:30 p.m. at an "extremely high rate of speed" when his vehicle veered off the edge of the highway just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to California Patrol Officer Ben Smith.

The Mercedes struck a dirt embankment, causing it to roll over and ejected Negretecorvera, the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Negretecorvera was pronounced dead at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Craig Carrier.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation.

