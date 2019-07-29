Mad Bomberz car club members presented a check for $8,329 to representatives of the local Special Olympics raised by the groups' recent benefit car show at Pioneer Park. Fundraising and donations by CoastHills Credit Union and SA Recycling helped boost the total to what club co-president PJ Baray called the group's most successful show ever.
Mad Bomberz present proceeds of successful car show to local Special Olympics
- Len Wood, Staff
- Updated
