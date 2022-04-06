The Macy's store in the Santa Maria Town Center is hosting a grand opening for its new shopping experience, Macy's Backstage, on Saturday.
Area shoppers can visit the Town Center Macy's at 10 a.m. for the opening celebration and chance to be a part of a variety of customer giveaways.
Located on the second floor of the full-line Macy's, the 11,000-square-foot store-within-a-store offers special discounts on trending clothes, toys and more, with new items arriving daily. It will be one of more than 300 of the recently launched Macy's Backstage stores throughout the country.