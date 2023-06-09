The Recreation and Parks Commission and the Santa Maria City Council hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Teresa Machado Chapel Plaza on Friday.

The ceremony and the plaza pay tribute to Machado, who spent 39 years working for the city, serving in various departments including Recreation and Parks, the City Manager's Office and the utilities department. 

The plaza is located between Broadway and Pine streets in Santa Maria. There is a stage, grassy knolls for lounging on the turf and a paved area for food truck round-ups or wine tasting.

City of Santa Maria holds Machado Plaza ribbon cutting Friday | Photos
