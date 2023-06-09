The Recreation and Parks Commission and the Santa Maria City Council hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Teresa Machado Chapel Plaza on Friday.
The ceremony and the plaza pay tribute to Machado, who spent 39 years working for the city, serving in various departments including Recreation and Parks, the City Manager's Office and the utilities department.
The plaza is located between Broadway and Pine streets in Santa Maria. There is a stage, grassy knolls for lounging on the turf and a paved area for food truck round-ups or wine tasting.
Machado was a leader in the successful 1998 All-America City designation granted by the National Civic League and assisted in the development of the 2017 Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety initiative.
“Teresa has always been an enthusiastic member of the staff, coming up with great ideas," Santa Maria City Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada said when the naming became official in January.
The Teresa Machado Chapel Plaza is a 39,625-square-foot recreational venue, adorned with bountiful landscaping and designed to serve as a gathering place for families in the community.
It will be open to the public, available for private gatherings, and will host various planned recreation events in the evenings, including food events, concerts, recitals, presentations and drop-in family nights, according to the city.