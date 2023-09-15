Lynne Garrett says her most important role with the Santa Maria Philharmonic is playing the violin, but she is actually a pianist first and a violinist second.

Sometimes she will play piano at concerts “but there’s always more need for violins in an orchestra,” she said.

Garrett moved to the area in 2006, she said, “because there were several orchestras available that I could choose to play in.”

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

