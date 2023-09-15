Lynne Garrett says her most important role with the Santa Maria Philharmonic is playing the violin, but she is actually a pianist first and a violinist second.
Sometimes she will play piano at concerts “but there’s always more need for violins in an orchestra,” she said.
Garrett moved to the area in 2006, she said, “because there were several orchestras available that I could choose to play in.”
She quickly got involved on the administrative side of the Philharmonic organization, became the orchestra liaison in 2008, and ended up on the board for many years. She took on some leadership roles and served as the interim executive director at one point.
Garrett said the Santa Maria Philharmonic has a great heart and is made up of musicians from all over the place. She is also the group's strings contractor, so she has, “the fun job of hiring the string players.”
“In fact, there are only a couple of us who live in Santa Maria,” said Garrett. “People come from all up and down the Central Coast as far north as Paso Robles and sometimes we hire people from Santa Barbara like UCSB students, and occasionally we’ll pluck some players south of there if we need full string.”
Garrett started playing piano when she was seven years old and violin when she was eight and learned in public schools. Being involved in music is something she has never questioned in her life.
“I never had to go seeking who I will be or what am I going to do because it’s always been music,” she said.
Garrett said playing drew her like a magnet when she was eight or nine years old. She now has a full studio where a “major part” of her daily life is working with her students teaching mainly piano and a couple of violinists.
“I really never could go without it,” said Garrett. “I was telling one of my students that my parents used to take weekends away so when I came back home, the first thing I did was run to the piano. I missed it, two days away and I missed it.”
Garrett is a full-time musician, and her background includes a doctorate in music performance from a conservatory in New York state, which gave her the ability to teach in college as a professor of music for about 10 years.
Garrett said she reminds her students on a regular basis that “there is really nothing more gratifying than learning an instrument and being able to bring music to other people.”
“I think we always need to say that to young musicians, as we’ve all heard, anything that’s worthwhile doing takes a great effort. So I just tell them to stay with it, persevere, and it pays off, it’ll bring you a lot of joy,” said Garrett.
The camaraderie of music is also important said Garrett, “it’s a phenomenal experience to play in an ensemble. There’s nothing like it.” She said music has a healing capacity that is needed in the world and that the Santa Maria Philharmonic is really a gem in the community.
“Classical music has a very long history of hundreds of years and in my opinion, it represents one of the most extraordinary achievements of mankind,” said Garrett. “To hear a live orchestra perform is thrilling. Any music performed live is thrilling, but to hear an orchestra of 50 or more people all on the stage, all 50 souls joined with a common goal to make a story or a unified sound, and it’s an extraordinary thing and it’s beautiful.”
Garrett said she wishes every concert had a full house because it would make the orchestra musicians “really really happy to see that happen.”
“We get tremendous support from the community, we always have and that always continues to amaze me, but classical music is struggling,” said Garrett. “I wish we saw a lot more young people in the audience because this is an extraordinary orchestra, a really fine orchestra, and it deserves to be supported and appreciated.”
The Santa Maria Philharmonic's first concert of the 2023-24 season is titled Fate & Romance, and will be held at Grace Baptist Church on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at SMPhilharmonic.org