The concert is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. and an opening act will be announced. The event will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
This will be Luke Bryan’s second appearance at the Mid-State Fair, having sold out the main grandstand in 2018.
Ticket prices for the show are $50, $85, $130, $155, and $175 (pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The fair's box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of its official channels.
Bryan, a country star, has released 30 No. 1 hits, sold 13 million albums and garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams during his career.
In 2023, Bryan is in his sixth season as a celebrity judge on ABC's American Idol.
The fair also announced last week that Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform July 27 at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. This will be Los Tucanes de Tijuana’s second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having last appeared in 2005. Tickets for that performance are also available.
Tim McGraw is slated to perform at the fair on July 19, followed by Lauren Daigle on July 20, The B-52's on July 22, Parker McCollum on July 25, Los Tucanes de Tijuana July 27 and Styx on July 28.