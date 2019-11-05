Thanks to a skilled final shot by Chumash Charity Golf Classic participant Maxine Littlejohn, she and three team members each became a proud owner of a new Chevy vehicle.
The annual two-day event which took place in August, proved to be one for the books as the hole-in-one hit by Littlejohn was aced on a 165-yard shot from the Alisal River Course’s par-3 ninth hole, according to an event spokeswoman.
Littlejohn, who serves as secretary/treasurer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Business Committee, and her teammates Sandy Beguhl, Robert Corbi and A.J. DeDios, picked up their new cars on Friday from Rio Vista Chevrolet Buellton, which sponsors more than 20 charity golf tournaments each year, and has given away 15 vehicles to lucky winners since 1991.
“Now we can say that number has risen to 19 with Maxine’s hole-in-one – it is definitely the most exciting hole-in-one yet,” said Sam Sell, dealer principal for Rio Vista Chevrolet. “A select group of people get to brag about getting a hole-in-one, even fewer get to say they won a vehicle because of it. It really is extraordinary.”
Funds raised by this year’s event will go to benefit Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America and their capital campaign to rebuild the fire-damaged Camp Rancho Alegre.
The event also helps to fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Technology in Schools Program, which is aimed at fulfilling high-tech needs in Santa Barbara County classrooms.
“It was a wonderful event for a great cause, and ending my day on the course like that is something I’ll never forget,” Littlejohn said.
The final amount raised by the Chumash Charity Golf Classic will be announced in the coming weeks.
