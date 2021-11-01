The Lucia Mar Unified School District confirmed the death of board member Vern Dahl on Monday and commended his service to students during his decadelong tenure.
District spokeswoman Amy Jacobs was unable to provide any further details about the date or cause of Dahl's death.
Dahl was first elected to the district board in 2010 as a representative for Area 3, serving the area of Oceano. His current term was set to last through 2022, according to the district website.
Prior to his election to the district board, Dahl served as director of the Oceano Community Services District.
District officials reflected Monday on the trustee's passion for students and the wide breadth of his work on the board.
“Trustee Dahl was an incredible champion for the students and staff of Lucia Mar Unified School District. He truly lived by our motto, ‘Our Kids First’ and worked tirelessly to frame his decision-making through that lens," said Lucia Mar Superintendent Paul Fawcett. "Mr. Dahl's warm and generous presence will be missed. We were lucky to have known him and benefited from his leadership.”
Board President Don Stewart specifically lauded Dahl's commitment to prevent bullying among district students.
“Mr. Dahl was a valued member of Team Lucia Mar. He brought a unique perspective to the board and was a passionate advocate of anti-bullying measures in our district. He will be missed,” Stewart said.
According to Jacobs, the district board will be required to either order an election for the vacant seat or make a provisional appointment to the seat within 60 days of the vacancy.
"During an open session at a school board meeting, the board will determine the method for filling the vacancy," she said.