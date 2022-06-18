After days of relentless northwesterly winds, a change in the weather pattern will develop this week.
A low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest will slowly move through Northern and Central California. The core of this low-pressure system will move into the Central Coast on Saturday, bringing below-seasonal temperatures and areas of marine low clouds in the coastal regions.
Temperatures on Saturday will only reach the mid-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will range from the high 50s to the low 60s. Along the coastline, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the afternoon.
A gradual warming trend will develop on Sunday (Juneteenth) and the northwesterly winds will decrease to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels in the coastal regions.
Away from the ocean, temperatures will warm to the mid-90s in the inland valleys and low 80s in the coastal valleys on Monday into Wednesday as the ridge of high pressure is expected to linger through midweek. Along the coastline, the northwesterly winds will finally decrease and a deeper marine layer with areas of night and morning fog and mist will develop on Tuesday into Friday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/64 46/74 51/83 55/82 55/80 54/79 53/76 53/75
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/75 46/84 51/91 54/94 54/93 57/89 56/88 57/82
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/62 47/71 49/74 53/77 53/76 54/73 54/71 55/69
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 to 53 degrees through Monday, increasing to 53 and 57 degrees on Tuesday and will remain at this level through Friday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) will continue at this level through Saturday morning.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) will develop on Saturday afternoon and will remain at this level through Sunday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet on Monday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop on Tuesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet on Wednesday into Friday.