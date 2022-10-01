Typically, the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) see their warmest air temperatures of the year in July and August, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) are the hottest during September and the beaches in October.

However, due to the lack of any Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds this week, which are common in fall, the first week of October will see the beaches and many of the coastal valleys covered by a blanket of low marine clouds.

This condition will keep temperatures mild.   

