Low-cost pet services and adoptions offered for pre-Valentine's Day special

He was taken to a hospital where X-rays revealed there was a large bony mass on his right front leg, Casey said.

Expecting Hank to be euthanized, Casey devised a bucket list of several items that included taking him to the beach and the Santa Maria Inn, where he lapped in luxury.

But Hank didn’t appear willing to give up that lifestyle quite yet, and everyone had second thoughts on putting him down, Casey said.

Casey and other volunteers are raising money to help fund an appointment with an oncologist in Santa Barbara on Feb. 25 to confirm if Hank has cancer.

In the meantime, Hank is on pain medication and being fostered until he lives out his days, gets adopted or both, Casey added.

“Honestly, we’re just indulging him,” Casey said, adding that Hank gets along with male and female dogs of all sizes.

Maurice, a 4-year-old Havanese mix, was brought to the shelter with what appeared to be a broken jaw that healed slightly out-of-place, Casey said.

The injury has made it slightly difficult for Maurice to eat, but he has since adapted, said Casey, who cradled Maurice as he fell asleep in her arms.