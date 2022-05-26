The Santa Maria Public Library is welcoming volunteers from Love on a Leash for an afternoon of dogs and books on Friday.
In the library's Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., the volunteers will bring dogs for children to read to. The event will run from noon to 1 p.m.
Studies show that reading to dogs help young readers gain confidence while they practice reading aloud. Dogs are excellent and attentive listeners.
For more information, call the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.