Many Santa Marians are aware of the fact that Louis Noire Crawford was a long-time architect in the area, but not many people know that he was Santa Maria Union High School’s first football coach.

It’s true! Prior to 1920, there was no organized football in the history of our high school until Mr. Crawford and Mr. Pope brought up the idea before the student body, and when the boys were asked to volunteer to try out for places on the team, nearly every hand shot up. These boys wanted to play football, and that was a fact.

It wasn’t as though there had been no prior interest in forming a football team. There definitely was, but there was no competent coach available. Now they had Mr. Crawford.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

1
0
0
0
0