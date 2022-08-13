Many Santa Marians are aware of the fact that Louis Noire Crawford was a long-time architect in the area, but not many people know that he was Santa Maria Union High School’s first football coach.
It’s true! Prior to 1920, there was no organized football in the history of our high school until Mr. Crawford and Mr. Pope brought up the idea before the student body, and when the boys were asked to volunteer to try out for places on the team, nearly every hand shot up. These boys wanted to play football, and that was a fact.
It wasn’t as though there had been no prior interest in forming a football team. There definitely was, but there was no competent coach available. Now they had Mr. Crawford.
Louis Noire Crawford was born in May of 1890 on a farm in Louisville, Kentucky. After graduating from high school, he spent two years studying civil engineering at Purdue University. After teaching for four years, he enrolled in the Illinois University where he earned his B.S. degree in engineering. Upon completion of additional course work in both Michigan and California universities, he became certified to practice architecture in the states of both Illinois and California.
Football practice began about two weeks after school began. Those who wanted to play were required to pass various medical exams and to be vaccinated. When those requirements had been met, the team members were ready to play ball.
Everything was running smoothly, and the team (now wearing uniforms) easily won its first two games.
Its third game, played in Santa Barbara, proved to be another story. Everything was in order, their coaching staff was efficient, the team members played hard and didn’t seem to lack any particular skill. However, the Santa Barbara team had the experience that the Santa Maria High School team simply lacked, and the boys were defeated.
Returning home, the Santa Maria team vowed to practice hard for the next contest with Santa Barbara.
When the time came for their next contest with Santa Barbara, they played on Santa Maria’s home grounds and the score was much closer. They played them a hard game, from start to finish. Although they were beaten, many Santa Barbara team members later told them that it had been one of the hardest games that season and that Santa Maria was the first team to score on them after their first game.
The Santa Maria team’s next two events were with the California Polytechnic School at San Luis. Although our team lost, the local players were somewhat outclassed as CalPoly had about five adult players, which is permitted, as their institution is ranked as a college where there is no age limit.
Although CalPoly proved to be Santa Maria’s Waterloo, our team made a good showing in spite of the fact that the oppositions team had outweighed them at about 15 pounds to the man.
During its first year, there was much opposition to football at Santa Maria High School and it wasn’t certain whether the game of football would continue. However, when it was determined that football was, on the whole, no more injurious than basketball, those thoughts were put aside when a captain was elected and those in charge began preparing their football schedule for the following year.
When Crawford opened his private practice as architect in Santa Maria, it marked the beginning of a career that earned him the reputation of having been the designer of Santa Maria’s most beautiful buildings.
Those who have followed the history of the Saints, will also point out, with pride, that Louis Noire Crawford, designer of City Hall, was Santa Maria High School’s first football coach.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society.