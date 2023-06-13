A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek pedestrian bridge adjacent to State Route 154 near Los Olivos is expected to continue demolition work through Friday, June 16 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to Caltrans District 5.

Residents and businesses in the area may hear loud construction noise during work days, officials announced.

The existing bridge, according to officials, stands at 92 feet long by 28 feet wide and spans the Alamo Pintado Creek and will be replaced with a new single-span concrete bridge measuring 115 feet in length, 16 feet in width and 4 feet in depth.

