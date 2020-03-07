Lotus River opens shop, becomes Lompoc's 8th cannabis dispensary

“We know that some people rush in after work and we hope that the artwork and just everything about this place just kind of takes it down a notch for everybody,” she said.

The business has a staff of 16, some part-time and some full-time. All of the staff members are local, Brenner said.

Brenner, who is from Valencia, said that she grew to love Lompoc and the surrounding Central Coast over the past year while working to get Lotus River up and running.

“We plan on having a lot of fun with the community,” she said. “We just want to have open arms to the community, and any nonprofits can contact us and we're always open to give back and be involved. We'll have a lot of involvement in the community.”

With eight dispensaries in a town with an estimated population of 43,000 residents, Brenner acknowledged that she and her fellow dispensary operators in Lompoc will be competing to attract the same customers. Still, she said she was hopeful that everyone would find success.