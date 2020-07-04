Lottery Numbers

  Updated

Daily 3

Midday: 6-2-0

Evening: 5-5-1

Daily 4

7-7-6-0

Daily Derby

1st: 12 Lucky Charms

2nd: 11 Money Bags

3rd: 07 Eureka

Race time: 1:41.22

Estimated jackpot: $698,000

Fantasy 5

04-06-09-29-35

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

20-40-44-45-50

Mega Ball: 24

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Powerball

16-21-27-60-61

Powerball: 06

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

SuperLotto Plus

04-06-10-20-41

Mega Ball: 08

Estimated jackpot: $21 million

