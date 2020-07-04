Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 6-2-0
Evening: 5-5-1
Daily 4
7-7-6-0
Daily Derby
1st: 12 Lucky Charms
2nd: 11 Money Bags
3rd: 07 Eureka
Race time: 1:41.22
Estimated jackpot: $698,000
Fantasy 5
04-06-09-29-35
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
20-40-44-45-50
Mega Ball: 24
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Powerball
16-21-27-60-61
Powerball: 06
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
SuperLotto Plus
04-06-10-20-41
Mega Ball: 08
Estimated jackpot: $21 million
