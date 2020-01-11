Lottery Numbers

You are the owner of this article.
Daily 3

Midday: 5-8-5

Evening: 3-4-9

Daily 4

6-3-9-4

Daily Derby

1st: 05 California Classic

2nd: 10 Solid Gold

3rd: 08 Gorgeous George

Race time: 1:48.53

Estimated jackpot: $137,000

Fantasy 5

10-16-18-22-31

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

17-27-49-51-66

Mega Ball: 02

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Powerball

03-21-23-31-59

Powerball: 03

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

SuperLotto Plus

04-09-13-18-34

Mega Ball: 22

Estimated jackpot: $12 million

