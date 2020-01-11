Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 5-8-5
Evening: 3-4-9
Daily 4
6-3-9-4
Daily Derby
1st: 05 California Classic
2nd: 10 Solid Gold
3rd: 08 Gorgeous George
Race time: 1:48.53
Estimated jackpot: $137,000
Fantasy 5
10-16-18-22-31
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
17-27-49-51-66
Mega Ball: 02
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Powerball
03-21-23-31-59
Powerball: 03
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
SuperLotto Plus
04-09-13-18-34
Mega Ball: 22
Estimated jackpot: $12 million
