Daily 3

Midday: 2-0-2

Evening: 4-0-6

Daily 4

7-3-2-5

Daily Derby

1st: 12 Lucky Charms

2nd: 04 Big Ben

3rd: 05 California Classic

Race time: 1:43.92

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Fantasy 5

01-10-23-27-35

Estimated jackpot: $66,00

Mega Millions (Friday)

06-08-31-50-65

Mega Ball: 09

Estimated jackpot: $266 million

Powerball

15-35-42-63-68

Powerball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

SuperLotto Plus

07-32-36-40-47

Mega Ball: 24

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

