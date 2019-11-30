Daily 3
Midday: 2-0-2
Evening: 4-0-6
Daily 4
7-3-2-5
Daily Derby
1st: 12 Lucky Charms
2nd: 04 Big Ben
3rd: 05 California Classic
Race time: 1:43.92
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Fantasy 5
01-10-23-27-35
Estimated jackpot: $66,00
Mega Millions (Friday)
06-08-31-50-65
Mega Ball: 09
Estimated jackpot: $266 million
Powerball
15-35-42-63-68
Powerball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
SuperLotto Plus
07-32-36-40-47
Mega Ball: 24
Estimated jackpot: $7 million