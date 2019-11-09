{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 4-4-1

Evening: 7-4-0

Daily 4

4-8-7-7

Daily Derby

1st: 06 Whirl Win

2nd: 11 Money Bags

3rd: 12 Lucky Charms

Race time: 1:48.21

Estimated jackpot: $602,000

Fantasy 5

04-10-13-24-31

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

03-04-10-39-58

Mega Ball: 14

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

Powerball

14-17-35-38-60

Powerball: 25

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

SuperLotto Plus

07-12-26-41-44

Mega Ball: 05

Estimated jackpot: $9 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0