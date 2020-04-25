Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 1-5-2
Evening: 1-5-5
Daily 4
2-3-1-5
Daily Derby
1st: 03 Hot Shot
2nd: 09 Winning Spirit
3rd: 12 Lucky Charms
Race time: 1:40.00
Estimated jackpot: $274,000
Fantasy 5
20-23-25-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
01-27-32-60-67
Mega Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
Powerball
01-03-21-47-57
Powerball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $37 million
SuperLotto Plus
15-20-27-38-40
Mega Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $23 million
