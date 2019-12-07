Daily 3
Midday: 1-6-2
Evening: 0-1-5
Daily 4
1-3-9-5
Daily Derby
1st: 01 Gold Rush
2nd: 07 Eureka
3rd: 03 Hot Shot
Race time: 1:45.47
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Fantasy 5
09-14-18-23-39
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
20-31-40-46-61
Mega Ball: 20
Estimated jackpot: $314 million
Powerball
18-42-53-62-66
Powerball: 25
Estimated jackpot: $130 million
SuperLotto Plus
04-08-31-44-45
Mega Ball: 20
Estimated jackpot: $10 million