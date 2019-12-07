{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 1-6-2

Evening: 0-1-5

Daily 4

1-3-9-5

Daily Derby

1st: 01 Gold Rush

2nd: 07 Eureka

3rd: 03 Hot Shot

Race time: 1:45.47

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Fantasy 5

09-14-18-23-39

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

20-31-40-46-61

Mega Ball: 20

Estimated jackpot: $314 million

Powerball

18-42-53-62-66

Powerball: 25

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

SuperLotto Plus

04-08-31-44-45

Mega Ball: 20

Estimated jackpot: $10 million

