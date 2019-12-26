You are the owner of this article.
Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 5-6-9

Evening: 2-6-8

Daily 4

8-8-3-5

Daily Derby

1st: 12 Lucky Charms

2nd: 08 Gorgeous George

3rd: 07 Eureka

Race time: 1:47.12

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

Fantasy 5

8-11-12-29-37

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Mega Million(Tuesday)

27-37-48-63-66

Mega Ball: 11

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

02-04-16-30-46

Powerball: 20

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

20-21-32-36-37

Mega Ball: 14

Estimated jackpot: $8 million

