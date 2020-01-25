Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 3-8-2
Evening: 2-8-0
Daily 4
4-8-5-1
Daily Derby
1st: 10 Solid Gold
2nd: 08 Gorgeous George
3rd: 09 Winning Spirit
Race time: 1:43.43
Estimated jackpot: $64,000
Fantasy 5
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
03-04-09-13-22
Estimated jackpot: $176,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
03-04-18-23-38
Mega Ball: 24
Estimated jackpot: $141 million
Powerball
02-09-17-36-67
Powerball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $373 million
SuperLotto Plus
03-04-10-26-30
Mega Ball: 06
Estimated jackpot: $9 million
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Mike Hodgson
County Reporter/Associate Editor
Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.