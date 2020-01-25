You are the owner of this article.
Lottery Numbers

Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 3-8-2

Evening: 2-8-0

Daily 4

4-8-5-1

Daily Derby

1st: 10 Solid Gold

2nd: 08 Gorgeous George

3rd: 09 Winning Spirit

Race time: 1:43.43

Estimated jackpot: $64,000

Fantasy 5

03-04-09-13-22

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

03-04-18-23-38

Mega Ball: 24

Estimated jackpot: $141 million

Powerball

02-09-17-36-67

Powerball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $373 million

SuperLotto Plus

03-04-10-26-30

Mega Ball: 06

Estimated jackpot: $9 million

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

