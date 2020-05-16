Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 3-8-9
Evening: 8-3-1
Daily 4
9-1-7-1
Daily Derby
1st: 02 Lucky Star
2nd: 11 Money Bags
3rd: 01 Gold Rush
Race time: 1:48.75
Estimated jackpot: $102,000
Fantasy 5
11-15-20-29-39
Estimated jackpot: $64,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
11-17-32-33-46
Mega Ball: 25
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
Powerball
08-12-26-39-42
Powerball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
SuperLotto Plus
03-09-23-27-35
Mega Ball: 16
Estimated jackpot: $7 million
