Lottery Numbers

Lottery Numbers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 1-2-7

Evening: 5-9-0

Daily 4

1-4-9-9

Daily Derby

1st: 09 Winning Spirit

2nd: 03 Hot Shot

3rd: 04 Big Ben

Race time: 1:47.45

Estimated jackpot: $239,000

Fantasy 5

05-10-13-27-35

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

32-35-37-47-55

Mega Ball: 22

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

Powerball

01-17-38-68-69

Powerball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

SuperLotto Plus

05-21-22-34-39

Mega Ball: 08

Estimated jackpot: $13 million

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News