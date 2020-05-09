Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 2-5-3
Evening: 9-1-0
Daily 4
2-4-1-4
Daily Derby
1st: 07 Eureka
2nd: 03 Hot Shot
3rd: 11 Money Bags
Race time: 1:49.14
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
Fantasy 5
14-17-19-27-28
Estimated jackpot: $166,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
05-20-22-61-70
Mega Ball: 04
Estimated jackpot: $248 million
Powerball
12-18-42-48-65
Powerball: 19
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
SuperLotto Plus
04-19-24-39-45
Mega Ball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $27 million
