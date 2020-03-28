You are the owner of this article.
Lottery Numbers

Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 4-9-9

Evening: 9-6-9

Daily 4

1-5-6-9

Daily Derby

1st: 04 Big Ben

2nd: 03 Hot Shot

3rd: 11 Money Bags

Race time: 1:40.18

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Fantasy 5

13-22-24-26-36

Estimated jackpot: $461,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

3-25-28-50-60

Mega Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Powerball (Saturday)

7-40-48-55-66

Powerball: 11

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)

9-18-26-29-30

Mega Ball: 17

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

