Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 4-9-9
Evening: 9-6-9
Daily 4
1-5-6-9
Daily Derby
1st: 04 Big Ben
2nd: 03 Hot Shot
3rd: 11 Money Bags
Race time: 1:40.18
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Fantasy 5
13-22-24-26-36
Estimated jackpot: $461,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
3-25-28-50-60
Mega Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
Powerball (Saturday)
7-40-48-55-66
Powerball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)
9-18-26-29-30
Mega Ball: 17
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
