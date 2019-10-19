Daily 3
Midday: 1-5-2
Evening: 5-2-1
Daily 4
9-7-8-7
Daily Derby
1st: 11 Money Bags
2nd: 01 Gold Rush
3rd: 02 Lucky Star
Race time: 1:42.80
Estimated jackpot: $317,000
Fantasy 5
04-05-10-20-35
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Estimated jackpot: $293,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
18-58-60-65-67
Mega Ball: 20
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Powerball
14-27-29-59-65
Powerball: 12
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
SuperLotto Plus
08-17-32-34-45
Mega Ball: 24
Estimated jackpot: $20 million