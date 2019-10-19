{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 1-5-2

Evening: 5-2-1

Daily 4

9-7-8-7

Daily Derby

1st: 11 Money Bags

2nd: 01 Gold Rush

3rd: 02 Lucky Star

Race time: 1:42.80

Estimated jackpot: $317,000

Fantasy 5

04-05-10-20-35

Estimated jackpot: $293,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

18-58-60-65-67

Mega Ball: 20

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Powerball

14-27-29-59-65

Powerball: 12

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

SuperLotto Plus

08-17-32-34-45

Mega Ball: 24

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

