Daily 3

Midday: 3-4-1

Evening: 3-5-2

Daily 4

5-3-8-7

Daily Derby

1st: 02 Lucky Star

2nd: 03 Hot Shot

3rd: 10 Solid Gold

Race time: 1:48.00

Estimated jackpot: $455,000

Fantasy 5

03-10-13-14-16

Estimated jackpot: $172,000

Mega Millions

04-09-17-27-39

Mega Ball: 22

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

19-22-52-56-67

Powerball: 21

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

27-34-35-36-40

Mega Ball: 13

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

