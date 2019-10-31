Daily 3
Midday: 3-4-1
Evening: 3-5-2
Daily 4
5-3-8-7
Daily Derby
1st: 02 Lucky Star
2nd: 03 Hot Shot
3rd: 10 Solid Gold
Race time: 1:48.00
Estimated jackpot: $455,000
Fantasy 5
03-10-13-14-16
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
Mega Millions
04-09-17-27-39
Mega Ball: 22
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
19-22-52-56-67
Powerball: 21
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
27-34-35-36-40
Mega Ball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $7 million