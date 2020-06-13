Lottery Numbers

Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 5-0-1

Evening: 7-4-3

Daily 4

1-5-6-2

Daily Derby

1st: 06 Whirl Win

2nd: 09 Winning Spirit

3rd: 10 Solid Gold

Race time: 1:42.87

Estimated jackpot: $305,000

Fantasy 5

10-14-15-22-26

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

09-14-57-67-70

Mega Ball: 02

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

02-12-32-50-65

Powerball: 05

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

SuperLotto Plus

21-25-30-34-42

Mega Ball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

