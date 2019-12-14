{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 9-2-1

Evening: 4-6-7

Daily 4

4-6-6-0

Daily Derby

1st: 06 Whirl Win

2nd: 09 Winning Spirit

3rd: Eureka

Race time: 1:47.82

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Fantasy 5

2-11-15-33-34

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

17-21-29-39-56

Mega Ball: 22

Estimated jackpot: $372 million

Powerball (Saturday)

3-6-12-32-64

Powerball: 19

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)

8-9-22-42-43

Mega Ball: 20

Estimated jackpot: $12 million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags