Daily 3
Midday: 9-2-1
Evening: 4-6-7
Daily 4
4-6-6-0
Daily Derby
1st: 06 Whirl Win
2nd: 09 Winning Spirit
3rd: Eureka
Race time: 1:47.82
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Fantasy 5
2-11-15-33-34
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
17-21-29-39-56
Mega Ball: 22
Estimated jackpot: $372 million
Powerball (Saturday)
3-6-12-32-64
Powerball: 19
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)
8-9-22-42-43
Mega Ball: 20
Estimated jackpot: $12 million