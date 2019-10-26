Daily 3
Midday: 1-6-4
Evening: 4-8-3
Daily 4
0-0-6-0
Daily Derby
1st: 02 Lucky Star
2nd: 04 Big Ben
3rd: 11 Money Bags
Race time: 1:44.68
Estimated jackpot: $393,000
Fantasy 5
18-30-31-34-35
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
16-24-25-52-60
Mega Ball: 06
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Powerball
03-20-48-54-59
Powerball: 04
Estimated jackpot: $130 million
SuperLotto Plus
08-11-16-19-23
Mega Ball: 08
Estimated jackpot: $23 million