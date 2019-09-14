{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 1-3-3

Evening: 1-2-0

Daily 4

5-8-2-0

Daily Derby

1st: 01 Gold Rush

2nd: 08 Gorgeous George

3rd: 09 Winning Spirit

Race time: 1:43.22

Estimated jackpot: $97,568

Fantasy 5

08-12-17-30-36

Estimated jackpot: $352,708

Mega Millions (Friday)

06-16-37-59-62

Mega Ball: 05

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

Powerball

11-27-31-36-67

Powerball: 11

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

SuperLotto Plus

04-10-18-27-30

Mega Ball: 07

Estimated jackpot: $10 million

