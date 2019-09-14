Daily 3
Midday: 1-3-3
Evening: 1-2-0
Daily 4
5-8-2-0
Daily Derby
1st: 01 Gold Rush
2nd: 08 Gorgeous George
3rd: 09 Winning Spirit
Race time: 1:43.22
Estimated jackpot: $97,568
Fantasy 5
08-12-17-30-36
Estimated jackpot: $352,708
Mega Millions (Friday)
06-16-37-59-62
Mega Ball: 05
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
Powerball
11-27-31-36-67
Powerball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
SuperLotto Plus
04-10-18-27-30
Mega Ball: 07
Estimated jackpot: $10 million