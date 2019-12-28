Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 9-6-1
Evening: 6-2-2
Daily 4
2-8-8-6
Daily Derby
1st: 10 Solid Gold
2nd: 11 Money Bags
3rd: 08 Gorgeous George
Race time: 1:48.98
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
Fantasy 5
-
1-11-12-34-35
Estimated jackpot: $169,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
17-34-40-63-64
Mega Ball: 24
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Powerball (Saturday)
20-23-39-59-60
Powerball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)
16-21-33-36-39
Mega Ball: 2
Estimated jackpot: $9 million
Elliott Stern
Senior Sports Reporter
Elliott Stern has worked at Lee Central Coast Newspapers for the last 18 years after more than 30 years working in television and radio news and sports.
