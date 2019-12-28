You are the owner of this article.
Lottery Numbers

Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 9-6-1

Evening: 6-2-2

Daily 4

2-8-8-6

Daily Derby

1st: 10 Solid Gold

2nd: 11 Money Bags

3rd: 08 Gorgeous George

Race time: 1:48.98

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Fantasy 5

1-11-12-34-35

Estimated jackpot: $169,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

17-34-40-63-64

Mega Ball: 24

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Powerball (Saturday)

20-23-39-59-60

Powerball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)

16-21-33-36-39

Mega Ball: 2

Estimated jackpot: $9 million

