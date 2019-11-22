{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 1-1-4

Evening: 8-9-6

Daily 4

6-0-9-5

Daily Derby

1st: 12 - Lucky Charms

2nd: 09 - Winning Spirit

3rd: 01 - Gold Rush

Race time: 

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Fantasy 5

2-13-21-31-33

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

7-12-17-49-53

Mega Ball: 24

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

07-15-39-40-57

Powerball: 12

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

01-07-09-14-25

Mega Ball: 16

Estimated jackpot: $9 million

