Daily 3
Midday: 1-1-4
Evening: 8-9-6
Daily 4
6-0-9-5
Daily Derby
1st: 12 - Lucky Charms
2nd: 09 - Winning Spirit
3rd: 01 - Gold Rush
Race time:
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Fantasy 5
2-13-21-31-33
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
7-12-17-49-53
Mega Ball: 24
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
07-15-39-40-57
Powerball: 12
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
01-07-09-14-25
Mega Ball: 16
Estimated jackpot: $9 million