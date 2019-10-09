Daily 3
Midday: 11-8-0
Evening: 4-0-3
Daily 4
4-7-7-7
Daily Derby
1st: 07 Eureka
2nd: 09 Winning Spirit
3rd: 02 Lucky Star
Race time: 1:47.82
Estimated jackpot: $229,900
Fantasy 5
03-11-12-19-31
Estimated jackpot: $68,531
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
05-08-10-17-48
Mega Ball: 23
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Powerball
05-18-33-43-65
Powerball: 02
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
SuperLotto Plus
07-09-14-18-38
Mega Ball: 12
Estimated jackpot: $17 million