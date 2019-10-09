{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 11-8-0

Evening: 4-0-3

Daily 4

4-7-7-7

Daily Derby

1st: 07 Eureka

2nd: 09 Winning Spirit

3rd: 02 Lucky Star

Race time: 1:47.82

Estimated jackpot: $229,900

Fantasy 5

03-11-12-19-31

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Estimated jackpot: $68,531

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

05-08-10-17-48

Mega Ball: 23

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

05-18-33-43-65

Powerball: 02

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

SuperLotto Plus

07-09-14-18-38

Mega Ball: 12

Estimated jackpot: $17 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0