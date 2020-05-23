Lottery Numbers

Daily 3
Midday: 8-8-8
Evening: 1-5-0
Daily 4
7-0-4-5
Daily Derby
1st: 05 California Classic
2nd: 03 Hot Shot
3rd: 12 Lucky Charms
Race time: 1:46.76
Estimated jackpot: $143,000
Fantasy 5
09-12-13-28-34
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
08-10-20-44-46
Mega Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $313 million
Powerball
02-08-18-21-23
Powerball: 16
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
SuperLotto Plus
07-27-35-43-45
Mega Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $9 million
