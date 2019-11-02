Daily 3
Midday: 8-7-2
Evening: 4-5-9
Daily 4
9-5-8-7
Daily Derby
1st: 10 Solid Gold
2nd: 06 Whirl Win
3rd: 02 Lucky Star
Race time: 1:47.77
Estimated jackpot: $487,000
Fantasy 5
04-05-08-28-32
Estimated jackpot: $67,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
09-20-36-41-54
Mega Ball: 22
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Powerball
03-23-32-37-58
Powerball: 22
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
SuperLotto Plus
01-09-27-32-45
Mega Ball: 25
Estimated jackpot: $8 million