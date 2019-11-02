{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 8-7-2

Evening: 4-5-9

Daily 4

9-5-8-7

Daily Derby

1st: 10 Solid Gold

2nd: 06 Whirl Win

3rd: 02 Lucky Star

Race time: 1:47.77

Estimated jackpot: $487,000

Fantasy 5

04-05-08-28-32

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

09-20-36-41-54

Mega Ball: 22

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

03-23-32-37-58

Powerball: 22

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

SuperLotto Plus

01-09-27-32-45

Mega Ball: 25

Estimated jackpot: $8 million

